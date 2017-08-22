‘Blade Runner 2049’: First TV Spot Puts Ryan Gosling in Great Danger

0

We’re a little over a month out from the debut of Blade Runner 2049 and this new international TV spot (a trailer, really) now gives us a clearer picture of just what’s going on in this plot. Previously, we knew that Ryan Gosling stars as the new Blade Runner, LAPD Officer K, whose quest leads him on a search to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford). Now, however, it’s clear that Jared Leto‘s villainous Niander Wallace not only has an army of Replicants in the making but also the rest of the “guns” of the law enforcement division under his sway … minus K. Well now, that’s much more exciting, thank you!

Director Denis Villeneuve reteams with frequent cinematographer Roger Deakins for the sci-fi story with Ridley Scott as executive producer; Blade Runner scribe Hampton Fancher and Michael Green penned the screenplay for the sequel. The film also stars Robin Wright, Barkhad Abdi, Dave Bautista, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Lennie James, and Mackenzie Davis. Blade Runner 2049 opens in theaters on October 6th.

Check out the thrilling new TV spot below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Blade Runner 2049:

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

