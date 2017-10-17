‘Blade Runner 2049’ Composer Benjamin Wallfisch on the Unique Score, Experimenting, & Vangelis

0

Composer Benjamin Wallfisch has been a very busy guy lately. Over the past 18 months he’s composed the scores to Hidden Figures, A Cure for Wellness, Annabelle: Creation, IT, and Blade Runner 2049, and he worked with Hans Zimmer on some key pieces of the Dunkirk score. Working on just one or two of these films would be challenging enough, but that Wallfisch not only lent his talents to the aforementioned films but crafted unique, memorable scores for each one is mighty impressive.

Blade Runner 2049 may have been the most challenging of the bunch, as Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer boarded the project relatively late in the process when director Denis Villeneuve opted to part ways with the film’s original composer, Johann Johannsson. But Wallfisch and Zimmer were able to craft not just one of the best scores of the year, but one of the most thrilling sci-fi scores in recent memory. Their work on Blade Runner 2049 is dynamic, surprising, exciting, and deeply emotional, offering a wide range of soundscapes that track the journey of Ryan Gosling’s K.

So when I was offered the chance to speak with Wallfisch recently about his work on Blade Runner 2049, I jumped at it. During our discussion, Wallfisch revealed how he and Zimmer came onto the project through editor and friend Joe Walker and discussed how early discussions with Walker and Villeneuve shaped the entire idea for the score. Wallfisch also discussed the influence of Vangelis and trying to pay homage to their work on the original Blade Runner while crafting something different, and how the process of scoring Blade Runner 2049 was a lot of trial and error, with score for entire sequences removed from the film. Wallfisch also talked about the surprising origin of that memorable motorcycle rev.

Wallfisch is full of insight into the process that gave us this incredible score, and I do think fans of the film and its music will find it insightful. Read the full conversation below, and for even more from Wallfisch check out my interview with the composer about his work on It and A Cure for Wellness right here.

Now I’ve seen It so I have to congratulate you on scaring the shit out of me. So thank you for that.

BENJMAIN WALLFISCH: (Laughs) It was a pleasure, yeah cool.

That movie is huge. It’s one of the biggest hits of the year. How does it feel to see a film like that explode?

WALLFISCH: It’s such a joy and I’m just so happy to be part of something which is connected with so many people. It’s one of those movies that I’m so very lucky to have been a part of.

Well, it’s a job well done. And it’s great to see a lot of people connecting to it. Moving into Blade Runner 2049, which I absolutely loved. I saw it twice in three days because I wanted to go back and see it in IMAX.

WALLFISCH: Yeah, I went to see IMAX recently, too. It was incredible.

Were you guys kind of involved in the IMAX of it at all and kind of the mixing of that part?

WALLFISCH: Not really, there was an incredible sound mixing team. We gave them our stance in 5.1, 7.1 some of them. And they created the Atmos mix from that, which I guess would have been compressed to the IMAX mix. And, yeah, it was one of the best mixes I’ve ever attended. Just astonishing work from Ron and the whole team.

Yeah, it’s really incredible. And I know that you and Hans kind of came on somewhat late to this project. Another composer was working on it before. So how did this kind of come about for you? What was the call like that you got to work on Blade Runner?

WALLFISCH: Well, Hans and I both know [editor] Joe Walker very well and Joe got in touch with Hans when they were making decisions to explore a different direction. And then Hans called me and then me and Joe and Hans, we just started a conversation about our shared love of the original and what this new film needed and how to maybe go about collaborating to create that. And I guess one of the very first conversations, of course, is how do we pay our respects and really acknowledge the fact that Vangelis score is so entangled to the world of Blade Runner, but still do something new and have a fresh attitude. Or at least an attitude which serves the story which is very different from the original and it explores different things while still firmly in that world.

And we just went from there. It was a wonderful period of discovery with the filmmakers. Hans and I just finding themes and then suites were written and we just sort of jumped straight into it with no hesitation. And I guess what really sets this film apart for me personally, and I think this is all very much from conversations with Denis and Hans and Joe, is that focus on the idea of what is human consciousness and these huge existential questions, what is the soul and finding—we had to be quite brave to ask those questions in the context of music because, of course, we wanted to provide some kind of musical subtext to those huge questions which didn’t stall them out too much. They just keep the audience firmly in the movie and the extraordinary scenes of acting and unfolding narrative. That’s the way the whole thing was created.

It’s a noir movie in so many ways, but it’s also a completely distinct new film. I mean when I say noir, I’m talking about the pace. I guess one of those early conversations we had were how do we make sure that that pace is not interrupted. Is it clear but still has a sense of flow and inevitability to the writing. And the themes which we came up with really tried to do that. To keep the audience asking questions and really stay with K as a character who’s in a maze, in a way, of self-discovery, even though he doesn’t necessarily know that until later in the film.

When you guys first came on, did you listen to any of what the previous composer had done or was it very much just starting from scratch?

WALLFISCH: No, it’s completely from scratch. It was a totally blank slate.

One of the things that I was struck by is that, I mean the score is incredible and it has this dynamism to it. Kind of melding sound design and score a bit, if that makes any sense. Were you guys kind of approaching it that way?

WALLFISCH: Well I think it’s part of Denis’s filmmaking style, which requires authenticity, quite textural. I mean previous scores, you know Johann Johannson did incredible scores for Arrival and Sicario. They do that too, for good reason. That filmmaking style needs that. You need to give the audience a moment to take things in I guess. And a lot of Denis’s movies are so powerful visually and the way he reveals things to the audience, it’s a really astonishing way, a very emotional way of making movies that is so much truth. And sometimes if you’re laying a big tune over the top of it, it immediately takes that away. So there’s something to be said for that filmmaking style where being textural really was the only choice to really achieve that overall power of Denis’s filmmaking style. And then in addition using—I mean the melodies are actually, I want to say melodies, I should say the themes, there never was melodic. But there’s really only one or two, I would say one and a half themes which actually is a tune, like a theme, that four note melody you hear at the beginning with the horse theme or the soul theme, which is still in the idea of the four acids in the DNA chain and the symmetry and beauty that combine in the different way to create but it all comes back to that truth and that simplicity.