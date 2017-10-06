‘Blade Runner 2049’ Pulls in $4 Million from Thursday Night Screenings; Could Set October Record

Blade Runner 2049 opened in theaters last night, and it was incredibly successful at the box office. Warner Bros. announced that the R-rated sci-fi sequel pulled in $4 million last night with $800,000 of that total coming from IMAX screens. To put that in perspective, Gravity, the current reigning box office champ of October only pulled in $1.4 million from Thursday night screenings, and The Martian only made $2.5 million.
So what does this mean for Blade Runner 2049’s opening weekend? While the film was tracking to open around $40 million, it could well eclipse that prediction. Gravity opened to $55 million and The Martian opened to $54 million. If Blade Runner 2049 is already at $4 million and it has positive notices from critics (the movie currently sits at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes), the film could end up becoming the new record holder for biggest October opening. While you could argue that the R-rating is a hurdle that Gravity and The Martian didn’t have to worry about, I’d point that with the success of IT and Deadpool, the R-rating isn’t an insurmountable obstacle.
Stay with us throughout the weekend to see how Blade Runner 2049 fares at the box office.
Here’s the official synopsis for Blade Runner 2049:
Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.