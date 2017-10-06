‘Blade Runner 2049’ Pulls in $4 Million from Thursday Night Screenings; Could Set October Record

0

Blade Runner 2049 opened in theaters last night, and it was incredibly successful at the box office. Warner Bros. announced that the R-rated sci-fi sequel pulled in $4 million last night with $800,000 of that total coming from IMAX screens. To put that in perspective, Gravity, the current reigning box office champ of October only pulled in $1.4 million from Thursday night screenings, and The Martian only made $2.5 million.

So what does this mean for Blade Runner 2049’s opening weekend? While the film was tracking to open around $40 million, it could well eclipse that prediction. Gravity opened to $55 million and The Martian opened to $54 million. If Blade Runner 2049 is already at $4 million and it has positive notices from critics (the movie currently sits at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes), the film could end up becoming the new record holder for biggest October opening. While you could argue that the R-rating is a hurdle that Gravity and The Martian didn’t have to worry about, I’d point that with the success of IT and Deadpool, the R-rating isn’t an insurmountable obstacle.

Stay with us throughout the weekend to see how Blade Runner 2049 fares at the box office. And for more of our Blade Runner 2049 coverage, click on the links below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Blade Runner 2049: