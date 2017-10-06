‘Blade Runner 2049’: What Did You Think?

0

Warner Bros. and Alcon Entertainment have kept the sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049 under incredibly tight wraps all the way up to its release, but the film is now finally out in theaters, meaning all the secrets have been laid bare. After seeing the film it’s even more impressive how tightly the studios were able to keep the movie’s secrets under wraps. It’s true, the very plot of Blade Runner 2049 is a spoiler, and by some miracle the nature of K was never revealed. It’s a testament to the marketing team that they were able to craft such lush, intriguing trailers while steering clear of all of this.

But now we know, and boy is Blade Runner 2049 a sight to behold. Director Denis Villeneuve does a tremendous job of maintaining the pacing and atmosphere of the first Blade Runner so that this feels like a continuation of that story, but he brings enough new to the table that this feels far from a retread. Indeed, this is one of those legacy sequels that offers new revelations about old characters while having new characters take center stage, and the screenplay by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green is packed full of surprises that really shouldn’t work, but totally do.

Ryan Gosling is the heart and soul of this thing as K, and the film follows something of a Pinocchio story with regards to his character. The revelation that he isn’t a “special boy” makes his decision to save Deckard and reunite the family all the more impactful—he’s making a choice not out of obligation or hope for reward, but because it’s the right thing to do. Of course he’s also colored by his love for Joi (Ana de Armas), which is another delicate touch that works beautifully. And then there’s Harrison Ford, giving a flat-out great performance with limited screentime. When the guy cares, and when he’s given a good character, he can knock it out of the park. And this is all to say nothing of the tremendous craftsmanship on display, from Roger Deakins’ jaw-dropping cinematography to the pulsing, surprisingly emotional score by Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch.

But enough of my rambling. Matt’s review is on the site, but we now want to know what you think, readers. How do you feel about Blade Runner 2049? What are your thoughts on the twists and turns? Is it truly a better film than the original Blade Runner? Sound off in the comments below.