‘Blade Runner 2049’ Featurette Reveals an Extensive Look at Denis Villeneuve’s Sci-Fi Sequel

In 1982, Ridley Scott‘s Blade Runner brought Philip K. Dick‘s novel “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” to the masses thanks to an iconic and often imitated big-screen adaptation. 35 years later in our world–and 30 years later in the futuristic world of the movie–Oscar-nominee Denis Villeneuve tackles the sequel that many fans wanted but few thought would ever come to pass. Blade Runner 2049 continues the story of Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) in a future L.A. that looks both familiar and far different from anything we’ve seen before.

EW has the reveal of a new featurette for the upcoming sequel which dives deep into the making of the picture with commentary from Ford, Scott, and Villeneuve, as well as Ryan Gosling, Jared Leto, Roger Deakins, and more. This feels like just the first of many featurettes to come since it acts as a high-level view of the incredible artistry and technical expertise that went into Blade Runner 2049. It’s a testament to Villeneuve’s vision that you can just sit back and let the visuals wash over you, just as it’s a bit stunning to hear veteran cinematographer Deakins exclaim just how imposing this film was to shoot. There’s a lot to dig into here so feel free to enjoy multiple viewings.

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

