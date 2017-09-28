Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling on ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and the Way Roger Deakins Uses Light

0

With director Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 (which I absolutely loved) opening in North America on October 6th, the other day I got to sit down with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling for an exclusive video interview. During our spoiler-free conversation they talked about getting to work with Director of Photography Roger Deakins, how they felt like he used light as music, how every frame was already telling a story before they even walked on set, when they realized the film would be such a home-run, and a lot more.

As most of you know, the highly anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1980s sci-fi classic takes place 30 years after the events of the first film and stars Ryan Gosling as a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, who unearths a secret that leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, with Harrison Ford reprising the iconic role. Blade Runner scribe Hampton Fancher and American Gods co-creator/Logan co-writer Michael Green penned the screenplay. The film also stars Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Barkhad Abdi, Dave Bautista, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Lennie James, and Mackenzie Davis.

Check out what Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Finally, at this year’s Comic-Con, I did a great interview with Villeneuve, so if you’d like to see us talk about how he doesn’t believe in a lot of dialogue, his editing process, only shooting with one camera with no coverage, and so much more, click here to check that one out. You can also click here to read the very positive reactions from people that have seen the film.

