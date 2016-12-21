‘Blade Runner 2049′: New Images Get Up Close and Personal with K and Deckard

0

A little less than a year from its debut (and 35 years after the original,) Blade Runner 2049 news is starting to heat up, and on the heels of director Denis Villeneuve talking about how he’s aiming for the film to have an R-rating, we’re now getting a few more glimpses of the movie’s stars Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling as Deckard and K.

The two are gracing the cover of EW, and the newly released images to go along with that cover story give a little more detail to each characters’ style (including Ana De Armas, in what looks like a lost poster from Drive). Ridley Scott and Villeneuve also make an appearance, both seemingly in deep study over the film, which fans have been waiting to see for a long, long time.

Let us know what you think of the new images, and what hints and teases you can glean from them. Blade Runner 2049 is written by Michael Green (Logan, Alien: Covenant) and Hampton Fancher (the original Blade Runner) with cinematography by the Oscar-nominated Roger Deakins. The cast also includes Mackenzie Davis, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Carla Juri, Barkhad Abdi, and Robin Wright. Blade Runner 2049 opens October 6, 2017.

Here’s the official synopsis from Alcon Entertainment:

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

For more on all things Blade Runner, be sure to take a look at some recent write-ups below, along with the new images: