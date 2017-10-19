‘Blade Runner 2049’ Writers on the Ending, If Deckard Is a Replicant, and Ridley Scott’s Involvement

0

[Note: This video and article contains spoilers about Blade Runner 2049]

With Blade Runner 2049 now in theaters everywhere, I recently got the chance to talk with screenwriters Michael Green and Hampton Fancher about the making of the sequel. During the conversation – which contains spoilers – they discussed the genesis of the project, how it was originally pitched as a prequel, what would have happened if Harrison Ford said no, their thoughts on whether Deckard is a replicant, the evolution of the script, their thoughts on the nature of K (Ryan Gosling) and if he’s a one-off or one of many, the ending of the film, and a lot more. If you’re curious about the making of one of the best films of the year, I promise you’ll enjoy hearing what they had to say.

As most of you know, the highly anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi classic takes place 30 years after the events of the first film and stars Ryan Gosling as a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, who unearths a secret that leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, with Harrison Ford reprising the iconic role. Blade Runner scribe Hampton Fancher and Michael Green (Logan) penned the screenplay. The film also stars Jared Leto, Barkhad Abdi, Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Lennie James, and Mackenzie Davis.

Check out what Michael Green and Hampton Fancher had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by a few links to other Blade Runner 2049 interviews.

Michael Green and Hampton Fancher:

When was it decided the movie would take place in 2049? Hampton Fancher says he initially talked to Ridley Scott about making it a prequel.

Michael Green talks about how they had a “snow day” where they shut down on set so Denis could rework a scene, and during that “snow day” Green came up with a specific Blade Runner timeline that tracked back to the original film.

What would have happened if Harrison Ford had said “no”?

Is Deckard a replicant?

Do they have a preferred version of the original Blade Runner as prep for Blade Runner 2049?

Talk about Edward James Olmos’ cameo.

The evolution of the script. Hampton Fancher wrote the first few drafts of the script, then Green came in and continued to shape the story.

Fancher reveals how the idea for Blade Runner 2049 first came to him, which involved Ryan Gosling.

Talk about how it was clear from conversations with Ridley he had ideas for what Blade Runner 2049 would be while making the first movie.

Their thoughts on the nature of K and if he’s a one-off or one of many.

The ending. Talk about a slightly alternate version of the ending.

