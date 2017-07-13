New ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Images are Bloody, Gorgeous

0

A batch of new images from Blade Runner 2049 have landed online, and if this thing doesn’t score Oscar nominations for Cinematography, Costumes, and Production Design I’ll be shocked. The sequel may or may not have been a good idea in the first place, but setting Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Sicario) to direct, Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford to star, and Roger Deakins (Skyfall, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford) to serve as director of photography solidified this movie as a must-see.

These new images highlight the incredible attention to detail of the sets and costumes, and indeed Deakins tells EW that the approach to the film was to tell a futuristic story but not an unbelievable one:

“I love science fiction; I don’t like science fantasy, and there’s a big difference. I like the futurism of science fiction and the idea that maybe this world could exist.”

The main story finds Gosling’s LAPD cop hunting down Ford’s missing Rick Deckard, but it’s all set against a backdrop that’s incredibly harrowing:

“The climate has gone berserk and the ecosystem has collapsed and the ocean has risen,” Villeneuve says. “There are a lot of refugees trying to survive on the West Coast… The presence of the winter brings more charcoal and there’s sparks of color. The yellow is something I can’t talk about, but…it’s a very important color.”

Give me this movie now please. Check out the new images below, via EW. Blade Runner 2049 opens in theaters on October 6th and also stars Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Mackenzie Davis, and Dave Bautista.