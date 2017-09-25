‘Blade Runner 2049’: Over 35 New High-Resolution Images Further Reveal the Sequel

0

Warner Bros. and Alcon Entertainment have unveiled a large batch of brand new high-resolution images from the highly anticipated upcoming sequel Blade Runner 2049. Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) and scripted by Hampton Fancher (Blade Runner) and Michael Green (Alien: Covenant), the film takes place 30 years after the events of Ridley Scott’s groundbreaking original Blade Runner and stars Ryan Gosling as an LAPD officer named K who unearths a long-buried secret that could potentially plunge the world into chaos. He sets out on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who may or may not hold a key piece to the puzzle.

These new images show off the gorgeous production design of the film, and indeed while there are plenty of reasons to be excited for Blade Runner 2049, the immensely detailed craft is a big one. Oscar winner Dennis Gassner (Spectre) serves as the production designer on the film, and he looks to have brought this sci-fi world to life in a way that feels both familiar and unique. Moreover, Renée April’s (Sicario) costume design is diverse and striking. And then of course we have Roger Deakins’ (Skyfall) stunning cinematography to look forward to.

Warner Bros. and Alcon have kept this film under incredibly tight wraps thus far, and while these images don’t reveal any major plot points, we do get some great shots of the ensemble as well as some candid behind-the-scenes photos.

Check out the new Blade Runner 2049 images below and click for high-resolution. The film also stars Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista, and Jared Leto. Blade Runner 2049 opens in theaters on October 6th.