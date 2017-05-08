‘Blade Runner 2049’ Images Highlight Denis Villeneuve’s Stunning Sci-Fi Sequel in HD

0

Ridley Scott‘s 1982 classic Blade Runner was a definitive moment in the aesthetic of science fiction filmmaking. In the decades since, Scott’s landscape of dust-covered neon and towering skyscrapers has become the go-to template for visions of a gritty future. With Blade Runner 2049, the “I still can’t believe this is happening” sequel, Arrival and Sicario helmer Denis Villeneuve re-teams with legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins to bring that world to life again in a way that honors the original, and maybe rewrites the rulebook again in the process.

Warner Bros. and Alcon entertainment released the first full trailer for the staggeringly beautiful sequel this morning, and now they’ve dropped four new images that show off the world of Blade Runner 2049 in full HD glory, not to mention Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling trading tough guy looks (also in HD). These are only teases, but I’m just beside myself with excitement to see exactly how visually immersive of a world Villeneuve and Deakins have crafted together, and how closely they play with the motifs and themes established in the original.

Check out the new Blade Runner 2049 images below. Blade Runner scribe Hampton Fancher and American Gods co-creator/Logan co-writer Michael Green penned the screenplay. The film also stars Robin Wright, Barkhad Abdi, Dave Bautista, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Lennie James, Mackenzie Davis, and Jared Leto. Blade Runner 2049 opens in theaters on October 6th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Blade Runner 2049: