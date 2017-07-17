New ‘Blade Runner 2049′ Trailer Finds Ryan Gosling on the Hunt

0

Warner Bros. and Alcon Entertainment have unveiled a new trailer for Blade Runner 2049, the highly anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1980s sci-fi classic. Directed by Arrival and Sicario filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049 takes place 30 years after the events of the first film and stars Ryan Gosling as a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, who unearths a secret that leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, which has Harrison Ford reprising the role. Villeneuve reteams with frequent cinematographer Roger Deakins for this sprawling sci-fi epic, while Ridley Scott produces. Blade Runner scribe Hampton Fancher and American Gods co-creator/Logan co-writer Michael Green penned the screenplay.

This movie continues to look incredible. The sheer craftsmanship of the cinematography and production design alone make it a must-see, as even the trailers for Blade Runner 2049 stand in stark contrast to the muted, CG-overloaded blockbusters that permeate our theaters every summer. Then you have the prospect of Villeneuve putting together some large-scale sci-fi action set pieces—if Sicario is any indication we’re in for a treat.

This trailer gets a bit deeper into the plot, but thankfully still keeps things rather mysterious. The basic setup remains, but it looks like Jared Leto plays something like the creator of the replicants, and Deckard holds the key for the replicants’ future. Intriguing…

Check out the new Blade Runner 2049 trailer below. The film also stars Robin Wright, Barkhad Abdi, Dave Bautista, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Lennie James, and Mackenzie Davis. Blade Runner 2049 opens in theaters on October 6th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Blade Runner 2049: