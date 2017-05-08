New ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Trailer Further Reveals the Sci-Fi Sequel

0

Warner Bros. and Alcon Entertainment have unveiled a new trailer for Blade Runner 2049, the highly anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1980s sci-fi classic. Directed by Arrival and Sicario filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049 takes place 30 years after the events of the first film and stars Ryan Gosling as a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, who unearths a secret that leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, which has Harrison Ford reprising the role. Villeneuve reteams with frequent cinematographer Roger Deakins for this sprawling sci-fi epic, while Ridley Scott produces. Blade Runner scribe Hampton Fancher and American Gods co-creator/Logan co-writer Michael Green penned the screenplay.

Unsurprisingly, the movie looks stunning. Deakins is getting to run around in the playground built by the original, but bring his own sensibilities to the setting. At the very least, 2049 will be one of the most visually compelling films of the year. But what about from a story perspective? This is where it gets a bit tricky. On the one hand, having a weak story never stopped the original Blade Runner from being revered as a classic, but all of the elements are in place for Villeneuve to create a compelling narrative. That being said, I hope that the story isn’t simply coasting to “And Gosling’s character is a replicant too!” The question of who and who isn’t a replicant could be interesting, but you actually have to do the groundwork and not simply let the audience fill in their own thoughts regarding the nature of humanity.

Check out the new Blade Runner 2049 trailer below. The film also stars Robin Wright, Barkhad Abdi, Dave Bautista, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Lennie James, Mackenzie Davis, and Jared Leto. Blade Runner 2049 opens in theaters on October 6th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Blade Runner 2049: