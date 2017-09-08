‘Blade Runner 2049’ TV Spot Reveals New Footage

0

Warner Bros. has released a new Blade Runner 2049 TV spot for the highly anticipated sequel that gives us a look at a few new bits of footage. The film, directed by Sicario and Arrival helmer Denis Villeneuve, has been shrouded in secrecy from Day One, and even as the release date looms closer Warner Bros. seems to be holding this one very close to the vest. We know the story takes place 30 years after the events of the original, we know that Ryan Gosling plays and LAPD detective tasked with finding Deckard (Harrison Ford) who’s gone missing, and we know that Jared Leto plays some sort of renowned inventor who unveils a new line of replicants in the wake of an uprising that halted all production (more on that uprising is revealed in this short film). But that’s about it.

This TV spot once again shows off the incredible artistry on display in this sci-fi film from cinematographer Roger Deakins (The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford) and production designer Dennis Gassner (Skyfall), and really that remains a very big sell for this movie. To see a dark and serious sci-fi film told on the scale of an Avengers movie is a thing to behold, and I can’t wait to see what surprises are in store.

Check out the new Blade Runner 2049 TV spot below. The film also stars Robin Wright, Sylvia Hoecks, Ana de Armas, Mackenzie Davis, and Dave Bautista. Blade Runner: 2049 opens in theaters on October 6th.