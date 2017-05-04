New ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Posters Show the Sleek and the Schlubby

0

With a new Blade Runner 2049 trailer likely to be released soon (with a Facebook Q&A scheduled for Monday, I assume we’ll see the new trailer either Sunday night at the MTV Movie Awards or on Monday morning), two new posters have been released for Denis Villenueve’s upcoming sci-fi film. The new film takes place 30 years after the original and follows new Blade Runner, K (Ryan Gosling), on a quest to find Rick Decard (Harrison Ford), who has been missing the past three decades.

Looking at these two posters, I still can’t get over that Harrison Ford basically doesn’t have a costume. You look at the Ryan Gosling poster, and you see a cool overcoat that’s clearly tailor-made and meant to evoke the futuristic setting. Then you look at Harrison Ford, and it looks like he’s wearing the clothes he picked up from Target that day. I get the need to be comfortable, but in your dystopian sci-fi future, people typically don’t wear jeans and a t-shirt.

Check out the two new Blade Runner 2049 posters below. The film, written by Michael Green (Logan, Alien: Covenant) and Hampton Fancher (the original Blade Runner), opens October 6th and also stars Mackenzie Davis, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Carla Juri, Barkhad Abdi, and Robin Wright.