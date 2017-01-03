Rumor: ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Could Bring Back an Original Replicant via CGI

0

While the first trailer for Blade Runner 2049 makes Denis Villeneuve’s sequel look just as stylish as Ridley Scott’s original, the question remains regarding how much of the original will be part of the sequel. We know that Harrison Ford’s Deckard is coming back, but we don’t know how his story ties into the new narrative featuring Ryan Gosling’s character. We also don’t know if anyone else from the original will pop up in the sequel.

However, a new rumor from The Terminator Fans [via CS] states that one of the four replicants from the original movie is set to make a comeback with a CGI assist. Terminator Fans predicts that the character will be Rutger Hauer’s Roy Batty, Daryl Hannah’s Pris, Sean Young’s Rachael, or maybe even Harrison Ford himself as a young Deckard.

Villeneuve previously teased that 2049 would handle the long-standing question of whether or not Deckard is a replicant, so perhaps this could be one way of doing it. They certainly have enough data with Ford’s old films to create a convincingly de-aged version of the actor. Then again, a young Deckard and an old Deckard could end up raising as many questions as it answers. Was there a real Deckard? Are they both replicants? Does it matter since Deckard is a cipher?

Hopefully, if this rumor turns out to be true, there’s a strong narrative reason for the decision. Digitally de-aging has definitely made great strides in recent years, but it’s still not completely foolproof. While I’m excited to see what Villeneuve does with the technology, my main hope is that he’s got a good story worth telling. Maybe he’ll even come up with a compelling answer to the Deckard/Replicant question.

Blade Runner 2049 opens October 6, 2017. The film also stars Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista, and Jared Leto.