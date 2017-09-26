First ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Reactions Tease an Eye-Popping Sequel That’s Worthy of the Original

With just a couple of weeks to go before release, the very first reactions to Blade Runner 2049 have finally hit. Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) and scripted by Hampton Fancher (Blade Runner) and Michael Green (Alien: Covenant), the film takes place 30 years after the events of Ridley Scott’s groundbreaking original Blade Runner and stars Ryan Gosling as an LAPD officer named K who unearths a long-buried secret that could potentially plunge the world into chaos. He sets out on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who may or may not hold a key piece to the puzzle.
Although the review embargo doesn’t lift until next week, those who have seen the film are now allowed to tweet about it, and their praise is glowing. They say that it lives up to the massive expectations created by the original. Additionally, cinematographer Roger Deakins is being singled out for praise, and while he’s never won the Oscar despite being nominated 13 times, perhaps this will finally be his year.
Check out a roundup of the first Blade Runner 2049 reactions below. The film also stars Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista, and Jared Leto. Blade Runner 2049 opens in theaters on October 6th.
Everyone bow down to Denis Villeneuve. He’s done the impossible and delivered a huge home run with ‘Blade Runner 2049′. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/fjhAJgnwqT
— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 26, 2017
Blade Runner 2049 is absolutely loaded with spoilers. Even the plot of the film is a spoiler. If you are going to see it avoid reviews. pic.twitter.com/MLrCmJgLtF — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 26, 2017
Even if you have no interest in the film, the breathtaking Cinematography by Roger Deakins is worth the price of admission. He’s a God. pic.twitter.com/vofTBDqsjJ
— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 26, 2017
You do not have to have seen the original ‘Blade Runner’ to watch ‘Blade Runner 2049’. But it will def make the film better if you have. pic.twitter.com/7Gjd7GnmpS
— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 26, 2017
Our own @JimmytotheO calls @bladerunner “Astonishing… More than just a visual wonder, it’s a groundbreaking science fiction masterpiece.” pic.twitter.com/ulDJYJzMqT
— JoBlo.com (@joblocom) September 26, 2017
.@BladeRunner 2049 is phenomenal. Visually mind-blowing sci-fi w/ noir roots shining through in a tight, twisty mystery. Best of 2017 so far pic.twitter.com/kT4ZzWWlOQ
— (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) September 26, 2017
Denis Villeneuve is unquestionably one of the elite working directors & there’s no excuse if Deakins doesn’t win the Oscar #BladeRunner2049
— (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) September 26, 2017
Good news! BLADE RUNNER 2049 is a terrific continuation and expansion of the orig. Wasn’t hoping for much, ended up LOVING it. (Even Leto!)
— Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) September 26, 2017
I saw #BladeRunner2049! Can’t say much, but… pic.twitter.com/D3QJwpxR2M
— Roth Cornet (@RothCornet) September 26, 2017
#BladeRunner2049 was one of the most mind-blowing films I've seen. It's breathtaking and transportive. Denis Villeneuve has a masterpiece.
— Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) September 26, 2017
I’ve seen Blade Runner 2049 and it’s FUCKING INCREDIBLE.
— Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) September 26, 2017
BLADE RUNNER 2049 is sci-fi masterpiece; the kind of deep-cut genre film we don't see anymore. Visually mind blowing, absolutely fantastic pic.twitter.com/A1d6ohmj3s
— ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) September 26, 2017