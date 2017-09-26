First ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Reactions Tease an Eye-Popping Sequel That’s Worthy of the Original

0

With just a couple of weeks to go before release, the very first reactions to Blade Runner 2049 have finally hit. Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) and scripted by Hampton Fancher (Blade Runner) and Michael Green (Alien: Covenant), the film takes place 30 years after the events of Ridley Scott’s groundbreaking original Blade Runner and stars Ryan Gosling as an LAPD officer named K who unearths a long-buried secret that could potentially plunge the world into chaos. He sets out on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), who may or may not hold a key piece to the puzzle.

Although the review embargo doesn’t lift until next week, those who have seen the film are now allowed to tweet about it, and their praise is glowing. They say that it lives up to the massive expectations created by the original. Additionally, cinematographer Roger Deakins is being singled out for praise, and while he’s never won the Oscar despite being nominated 13 times, perhaps this will finally be his year.

Check out a roundup of the first Blade Runner 2049 reactions below. The film also stars Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista, and Jared Leto. Blade Runner 2049 opens in theaters on October 6th.