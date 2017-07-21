‘Blade Runner 2049’ Runtime Revealed by Denis Villeneuve

0

As part of our ongoing coverage of San Diego Comic-Con, Steve Weintraub had a chance to chat with Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve in advance of his highly anticipated sci-fi sequel’s debut. The Oscar-nominated director is currently working on the final edit of the film and will be doing so until the end of August or early September. Though the ultimate runtime could change, Villeneuve confirmed that the current cut comes in at 2 hours and 30 minutes. Plan accordingly!

Ryan Gosling stars as the new Blade Runner, LAPD Officer K, whose quest leads him on a search to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford). Villeneuve reteams with frequent cinematographer Roger Deakins for the sci-fi story with Ridley Scott as executive producer. Blade Runner scribe Hampton Fancher and Michael Green penned the screenplay. The film also stars Robin Wright, Barkhad Abdi, Dave Bautista, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Lennie James, and Mackenzie Davis. Blade Runner 2049 opens in theaters on October 6th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Blade Runner 2049:

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

