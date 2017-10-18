Watch Adam Savage Tour the Set of ‘Blade Runner 2049′

0

Set decoration, production design, and prop work are some of the most fascinating and underappreciated elements of below-the-line work in filmmaking. It takes a village to create an on-screen universe, especially one as rich in detail as the iconic cyberpunk landscapes of Blade Runner.

Adam Savage got to live every fan’s dream and step into the world of Blade Runner by visiting the set of Denis Villeneuve‘s sequel, Blade Runner 2049, during filming. While there he got to tour around the sets, getting an up-close look at the vehicles, weapons, and all manner of immersive set decoration on display. Check it out and get a look at the level of detail that goes into a production like this in the videos below.





For the essential post-viewing reading for Blade Runner 2049, check out our coverage in the links below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Blade Runner 2049: