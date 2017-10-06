‘Blade Runner 2049′ Spoiler Video Review: Breaking Down the Twists and Turns

0

Steven Weintraub of Collider.com, Perri Nemiroff and John Rocha sit down to bring you their spoiler-filled review of Denis Villeneuve‘s highly anticipated sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049. Ryan Gosling stars in the film as LAPD detective K, with Harrison Ford reprising his role as Rick Deckard. K makes a major discovery that threatens to change everything, and sets out on a path towards finding Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for 30 years. Joining them are newcomers to the franchise Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Ana de Armas and Sylvia Hoeks.

The crew goes in-depth on their thoughts about the twists and turns of the Blade Runner 2049 story, the new characters, returning characters and the significance of the bombshell reveals in the film. They also offer their opinions about the ending of the movie and if this means we’ll be getting another installment in the Blade Runner franchise or not. Let us know what you thought of the movie and our review in the comments below.