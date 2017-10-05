Sylvia Hoeks, Ana De Armas and Mackenzie Davis on Making ‘Blade Runner 2049’

0

With director Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 (which I absolutely loved) opening in North America on October 6th, the other day I got to sit down with Sylvia Hoeks, Ana De Armas and Mackenzie Davis for an exclusive video interview. During our spoiler-free conversation they shared stories about getting to work with Director of Photography Roger Deakins, the challenge of promoting the movie when everything is so secretive, how everyone felt the weight of the original while making the sequel, and a lot more.

As most of you know, the highly anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi classic takes place 30 years after the events of the first film and stars Ryan Gosling as a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, who unearths a secret that leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, with Harrison Ford reprising the iconic role. Blade Runner scribe Hampton Fancher and Michael Green (Logan) penned the screenplay. The film also stars Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Barkhad Abdi, Dave Bautista, and Lennie James.

Check out what Sylvia Hoeks, Ana De Armas and Mackenzie Davis had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Finally, at this year’s Comic-Con, I did a great interview with Villeneuve, so if you’d like to see us talk about how he doesn’t believe in a lot of dialogue, his editing process, only shooting with one camera with no coverage, and so much more, click here to check that one out. You can also click here to read the very positive reactions from people that have seen the film.

Sylvia Hoeks, Ana De Armas and Mackenzie Davis:

How have they been talking about the film with friends when everything is so secretive?

How everyone felt the weight of the original while making the sequel.

Did anyone take one of Ryan Gosling’s coats home from set?

They each share a story about working with Roger Deakins?

Did they have any deleted scenes?

Need more Blade Runner coverage? Check out these links: