0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (December 20th, 2016) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Mark Ellis, Natasha Martinez discuss the following:

Blade Runner 2049 teaser

Disney first studio ever to hit $7 billion at box office

Opening this week

BUY OR SELL

John Wick Chapter 2 trailer and poster

Thor: Ragnarok to include Planet Hulk’s Sakaar

Gareth Edwards used unused footage from A New Hope for Rogue One

Star Wars Release Dates