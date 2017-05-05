‘Blade Runner 2049′ Trailer Teaser Is Almost Frustratingly Gorgeous

0

Warner Bros. and Alcon Entertainment have unveiled a trailer teaser for the new Blade Runner 2049 trailer arriving on Monday. The highly anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1980s sci-fi classic is directed by Arrival and Sicario filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and takes place 30 years after the events of the first film. Ryan Gosling stars as a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, who unearths a secret that leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, which has Harrison Ford reprising the role. Villeneuve reteams with frequent cinematographer Roger Deakins for this sprawling sci-fi epic, while Ridley Scott produces. Blade Runner scribe Hampton Fancher and American Gods co-creator/Logan co-writer Michael Green penned the screenplay.

This trailer teaser is short, obviously, but nearly put my jaw on the ground with the shots that it was unveiling. We see a bit of dialogue from Robin Wright through a rain-soaked frame, then flashes of stunning imagery that could only come from a cinematographer genius like Roger Deakins. Indeed, Deakins has been nominated for 13 Oscars with zero wins thus far, but I’m ready to call him an early favorite at this juncture based on what we’ve seen from Blade Runner 2049 alone (though Dunkirk‘s Hoyte van Hoytema looks to be giving him a run for his money). As if it weren’t obvious from the above, I’ll admit I’m just excited about Deakins’ cinematography here as I am for the entire film, and I need it NOW.

Check out the Blade Runner 2049 trailer teaser below and check back Monday for the full thing. The film also stars Robin Wright, Barkhad Abdi, Dave Bautista, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Lennie James, Mackenzie Davis, and Jared Leto. Blade Runner 2049 opens in theaters on October 6th.