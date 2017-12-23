Watch: ‘Blade Runner 2049′ VFX Reel Showcases Denis Villeneuve’s Stunning Dystopia

0

Blade Runner 2049 may have floundered at the box office, but that doesn’t make Denis Villeneuve‘s long-awaited sequel p to the iconic Ridley Scott sci-fi classic any less of a stunning technical achievement. Indeed, the film is on track to get some awards attention, most obviously for Roger Deakins‘ gorgeous cinematography but it has landed on the shortlist for a few technical awards, including Best Original Score and Outstanding Visual Effects.

The artists at Rodeo FX completed 75 VFX shots in Blade Runner 2049, continuing a long-running collaboration between Villeneuve and the FX studio. They first collaborated on Villeneuve’s 2011 Best Foreign Language Picture nominee Incendies and have since reteamed on Enemy and Arrival. Ahead of this Academy Award nominations, Rodeo has shared a breakdown of the seamless work on Blade Runner 2049 from VFX supervisor John Nelson and his team, including the film’s dystopian landscapes and surreal settings. Check it out in the video below.

Blade Runner 2049 – Rodeo FX – VFX Breakdown from Rodeo FX on Vimeo.

