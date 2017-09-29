‘Blade Runner 2049’ Video Review: Is the Sequel a Sci-Fi Masterpiece?

0

The time has finally come: Blade Runner 2049 is one week away from release, and Warner Bros. has lifted the review embargo, allowing us to tell you what we think about the highly anticipated sequel. In the above video, Perri Nemiroff and John Rocha break down their review of the follow-up, from standout performances to jaw-dropping craftsmanship, and consider how the film stacks up against Ridley Scott’s original movie.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Michael Green and Hampton Fancher, Blade Runner 2049 stars Ryan Gosling as LAPD officer K, who is sent on a mission to find a long-missing Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), which then spirals into a larger mystery. Villeneuve works here with his Sicario and Prisoners cinematographer Roger Deakins to astounding results, and according to Nemiroff and Rocha, Harrison Ford gives his best performance in years.

Check out the full review in the video above. Blade Runner 2049 also stars Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, Dave Bautista, and Jared Leto. Blade Runner 2049 opens in theaters on October 6th.

