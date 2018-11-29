Animated ‘Blade Runner’ Series in the Works for Adult Swim and Crunchyroll

0

If you want more Blade Runner in your life, you’re in luck: A new animated series based on Philip K. Dick‘s oft-adapted short story “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” is in the works, bound for Adult Swim and Crunchyroll. The news broke today via press release. Blade Runner – Black Lotus, a joint production with Alcon Television Group, Adult Swim and Crunchyroll, will take inspiration from Blade Runner 2049 and tell its own unique story over 13 half-hour episodes. And although details on just what that story is remain under wraps, the report is that the story will take place in 2032 and feature familiar characters from the Blade Runner universe.

The animation studio in charge of Blade Runner – Black Lotus will be Sola Digital Arts, the same company behind the movie’s prequel series Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 and the upcoming Netflix series, Ultraman. Following Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama‘s new Ghost in the Shell series, they will also direct all of the new Blade Runner – Black Lotus episodes in the premiere season. Creative producer Shinichio Watanabe, who previously wrote and directed the animated Blade Runner 2049 prequel, is also on board.

Jason DeMarco, SVP and creative director of Adult Swim on-air said via statement:

“I first saw ‘Blade Runner’ in 1982, at age 11. It has remained one of the defining films of my life. To be able to explore more of this universe, with the incredible talent we have on board, is a dream come true.”

Sae Whan Song, head of business development for Crunchyroll, followed up:

“’Blade Runner’ is a seminal work, and its influence permeates the genre. Adult Swim shares our excitement to bring this new series to fans, and we’re looking forward to building on this franchise together.”

WarnerMedia’s pair of platforms will get the series out to millions of people around the world. Adult Swim has worldwide distribution rights to the English-dubbed version (excluding Asia) and will air those episodes on Toonami, while Crunchyroll will stream the series to worldwide its community of more than 45 million registered users and 2 million subscribers.

Alcon’s Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Al-Francis Cuenca, and Sola Digital Art’s Joseph Chou will executive produce. Alcon’s Ben Roberts will serve as co-executive producer. Production IG’s Mitsuhisa Ishikawa is participating as production adviser.

“The ‘Blade Runner’ universe is an incredibly deep well for story and character with its world and mythology that audiences have been debating and talking about since inception,” said Kosove and Johnson. “We are excited to continue exploring that world via this anime series.”