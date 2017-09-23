This Week in Animation: ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Anime Short to Debut on Crunchyroll

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!
First of all, we’ve already covered a bunch of animation news this week, as you can see from the links below. Some of the things we didn’t get to include the arrival of the Blade Runner 2049‘s anime prequel short on VRV and Crunchyroll (outside of Japan), the live-action adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist opening up the 30th Tokyo International Film Festival, and an incredible line-up of films coming to LA’s inaugural Animation Is Film festival.
In TV, Disney XD’s DuckTales briefly team up with an unexpected duck, Cartoon Network’s OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes gets some surprise superheroes from classic cartoons, and the release date for the animated holiday special Michael Jackson’s Halloween has been confirmed.
For the latest animation stories we’ve already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments! (There’s … a lot this week, so choose wisely!)
- ‘Transformers’: Peter Cullen and Frank Welker on the Evolution of Optimus Prime and Megatron
- ‘Voltron Legendary Defender’ Season 4 Trailer Invites You to Join the Coalition
- ‘Skylanders Academy’ Season 2 Trailer: More High-Flying Adventures with New Allies
- Exclusive: ‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’ Unveils a Ukiyo-e Inspired Banner
- ‘The Croods 2’ Back in Action as DreamWorks Animation Sets a New Release Date
- ‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’ Review: Cute and Funny Despite a Familiar Construction
- ‘Ferdinand’ Trailer: John Cena’s Bull Is a Lover, Not a Fighter
- ‘Isle of Dogs’ Trailer Teaser Previews Wes Anderson’s New Stop-Motion Animated Feature
-
Best ‘DuckTales’ Episodes from the 80s: Get Reacquainted with Scrooge and His Nephews
- First ‘Peter Rabbit’ Trailer Gives Us Another Reason to Be Mad at James Corden
- ‘Isle of Dogs’: First Trailer Reveals Wes Anderson’s Stop-Motion Animated Feature
- ‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’ Producers Dan Lin & Chris McKay on Building a LEGO Cinematic Universe
- ‘Coco’s New Trailer Takes Its Music to a Magical Place
- ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Season 4 Episode Titles Tease Connections to the Cinematic Universe
- ‘Rick and Morty’: Dan Harmon Has No Time for Your Misogynistic Bullshit
- ‘DuckTales’ Composer Dominic Lewis on Honoring Nostalgia & Crafting Something Original
- ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’: Nadji Jeter on Bringing Miles Morales into the Spotlight
- Let’s Talk about the Cartoon Penis Someone Snuck into a Kids Show
- Kumail Nanjiani on ‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’, the Success of ‘The Big Sick’, and More