This Week in Animation: ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Anime Short to Debut on Crunchyroll

In This Week in Animation News, I’ll take a look at the previous week in the world of animation in order to get you caught up on everything you might have missed. It’s your one-stop shop for news regarding cartoons, anime, and animated web series. We’re talking movies, TV shows, digital shorts, and everything in between!

First of all, we’ve already covered a bunch of animation news this week, as you can see from the links below. Some of the things we didn’t get to include the arrival of the Blade Runner 2049‘s anime prequel short on VRV and Crunchyroll (outside of Japan), the live-action adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist opening up the 30th Tokyo International Film Festival, and an incredible line-up of films coming to LA’s inaugural Animation Is Film festival.

In TV, Disney XD’s DuckTales briefly team up with an unexpected duck, Cartoon Network’s OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes gets some surprise superheroes from classic cartoons, and the release date for the animated holiday special Michael Jackson’s Halloween has been confirmed.

For the latest animation stories we've already covered on the site this week, take a look at the following links. Then, check out a selection of new stories below.