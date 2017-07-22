New ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Teaser Breaks Down the Timeline Since ‘Blade Runner’

0

Alright fellow theory nerds, time to get crackin’. The Blade Runner team dropped by San Diego Comic-Con as a part of Warner Bros. big Hall H extravaganza, and as a part of the presentation they dropped a detailed timeline that reveals up a whole lot of new information about what happened in the world of Blade Runner between Ridley Scott‘s classic 1982 film and the upcoming sequel, Blade Runner 2049. Set decades after the original, Denis Villeneuve‘s sequel follows Ryan Gosling as a new Blade Runner, LAPD Officer K, when his mission puts him on the track of Rick Deckard (Harison Ford).

Of course, the new timeline isn’t offering any details about what Deckard has been up to all these year, though it does note that he escaped Los Angeles with the Replicant Rachel (Sean Young), however, there’s a lot of world-building here. There’s the fall and return of the Replicants, and the rise of Niander Wallace (Jared Leto) — a scientist powerful force in the rebirth of new Replicant models who takes over Tyrell Corp. He also is a pioneer of genetically engineered food, which is mentioned so much in the timeline it certainly feels important. And finally, there’s the fall of Los Angeles, ravaged by rising sea levels, poverty and sickness. I’m pretty curious about the ellipses in 2048.

Blade Runner 2049‘s screenplay comes from Blade Runner scribe Hampton Fancher and American Gods co-creator/Logan co-writer Michael Green, with Scott on board as executive producer. Check out the new story details in the video below, but be warned, it goes by fast and the type is small so I’ve typed out the whole timeline to make it easier to parse through the details.