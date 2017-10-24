Blake Lively on ‘All I See Is You’, Paul Feig’s ‘A Simple Favor’, and ‘Gossip Girl’ Memories

0

With director Marc Forster’s All I See Is You opening in limited release this weekend, a few days ago I sat down with Blake Lively for an extended video interview. During our wide-ranging conversation she talked about how she got involved in the film, being nervous about the singing and nudity when reading the script which is why she decided she had to do it, what it was like working with Jason Clarke and Danny Huston, getting to work with Babyface, and a lot more. In addition, we talked about her early career like Accepted, how fans helped her land the role of Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, what was it like working with director Paul Feig and Anna Kendrick on A Simple Favor, producing The Husband’s Secret, and how she’s about to start training for director Reed Morano’s The Rhythm Section which includes fighting, swimming, fighting and learning new languages.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, All I See Is You stars Blake Lively as Gina, a blind woman in an “ideal marriage” with her husband (Jason Clarke), who she depends on to be her eyes in the world. But when Gina has a corneal transplant and regains her sight, the trust between them starts to wither away as Gina starts to have her own views of the world, and when she starts losing her sight once again, the truth about their relationship takes on new clarity.

How the last time I spoke to her was for Accepted at Comic-Con 2006.

Did she have any idea her career would take off the way it did? Talks about how she had no intention of being an actor.

Talks about the beginning of her career.

How fans helped her get cast on Gossip Girl.

Does she miss making a TV show and the long hours?

How when making Gossip Girl they’d get their lines at the last second and a huge focus on the aesthetics.

How did she first meet Marc Forster for All I See is You?

Talks about how she thinks she is funny like Jason Bateman.

How she loves to sing. Talks about getting to work with Babyface.

How she was nervous about the singing and nudity when reading the script and that’s why she decided she had to do the project.

Does she become a different person after getting her sight back?

Talks about working with Jason Clarke and Danny Huston.

What was it like working with director Paul Feig and Anna Kendrick on A Simple Favor?

How she’s getting into producing with The Husband’s Secret.

How she’s about to start training for director Reed Morano’s The Rhythm Section which includes fighting, swimming, fighting and languages.

Here’s the official synopsis for All I See Is You: