Exclusive: ‘Blaze and the Monster Machines’ Clip Features NASA Astronaut Megan McArthur

Ahead of the new episode of Nickelodeon’s Blaze and the Monster Machines arriving this Thursday, October 4th at noon ET/PT, we are happy to bring you an exclusive clip! A show that’s perfect for our Collider Kids viewers, the hit preschool series will feature an actual out-of-this-world guest star in the new episode: NASA astronaut Megan McArthur will join the title team in a thrilling, outer space adventure. And we have a stunning sequence from her character’s journey that we get to share with you today.

In the episode, titled “Robots in Space,” when Space Commander Megan is marooned on Pluto, Blaze and his monster truck friends transform into robot heroes and race through wormholes, shoot past ice volcanoes, and blast straight through an asteroid field to bring their new friend back home. Get a glimpse of science in action when the new episode arrives this Thursday!

Check out our exclusive clip from the new, upcoming episode of Blaze and the Monster Machines below:

We also have some exclusive character art from the new episode to share with you, including designs for McArthur’s character and the transforming Monster Machines. McArthur, selected as an astronaut in 2000, served as a Mission Specialist aboard STS-125, the final space shuttle mission to the Hubble Space Telescope, a mission that improved the telescope’s capabilities and extended its life so that it could still be functional today!

And as for Blaze, here’s the official series synopsis: