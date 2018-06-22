‘Blaze’ Trailer Has Director Ethan Hawke Paying Tribute to a Texas Songwriting Legend

0

Sundance Selects has released the first trailer for Blaze. Directed by Ethan Hawke and starring newcomer Ben Dickey as Blaze Foley, the film follows reimagined version of Blaze’s past, present, and future as it explore the impact his music had on fans, friends, and foes during his life and death.

Although I’m not really familiar with the Texas outlaw music movement, this looks like a powerful movie, and one that should definitely be a must-see for those who are fans of the people Foley inspired. At the very least, it looks like a kindred spirit to Inside Llewyn Davis, which is enough to get me through the door.

Check out the Blaze trailer below. The film opens in August in Texas and in all other markets in September. Blaze also stars Alia Shawkat, Charlie Sexton, Josh Hamilton, Richard Linklater, Alynda Segarra, Sam Rockwell, Steve Zahn, and Kris Kristofferson.

Here’s the official synopsis for Blaze: