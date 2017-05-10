‘Blindspot’ Actor Luke Mitchell on the End of Season 2, the Real Roman, and More

0

In the penultimate episode of the NBC series Blindspot, called “Mom,” Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) and his team at the FBI finally crack a member of Sandstorm, leading to a huge breakthrough in uncovering Phase Two. However, when they realize that the extent of Shepherd’s (Michelle Hurd) plan could be even bigger than they ever could have imagined, it will have stunning ramifications for Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and Roman (Luke Mitchell).

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, actor Luke Mitchell talked about his reaction to learning about how everything will unfold by the end of Season 2, finding the truth of the situation for his character, what it might take for Roman to forgive Jane, who the real Roman is, what he’s most enjoyed about getting to play this character, and the desire to bring something interesting to this very unique brother-sister dynamic.

Collider: Now that you’ve finished this season, what was your reaction when you found out how it would all play out and where it would all end up, especially from the point where Roman discovers that it was Jane that erased his memory?

LUKE MITCHELL: Yeah, that was huge to read, but it had to be expected. It was something that was brought up, on a semi-regular basis throughout the season. It’s great drama, and it was always going to happen. Every time I would get a script, I was like, “Is this the episode?!” I don’t know when I expected it to happen, but I was a little shocked that it happened how it did.

From that point on, were you surprised at pretty much everything else that came up?

MITCHELL: Pretty much. It’s been such a complicated season and such a complicated arc for my character that it shouldn’t have been a surprise, the way that it played out. It was very interesting for me because I really had to knuckle down to get to the truth in this situation. Obviously, deciding to try to kill your sister with a knife is a big leap to get to. For him, the level of betrayal reverted him back to animalistic behavior, which we’ve seen him click into, in the past. That level of betrayal puts him on the edge. He sees a knife and a threat in his sister, who is the one person that he’s trusted completely since his memory wipe. A key piece of information that allowed that trust to be nurtured and allowed their relationship to grow has now been turned upside down. It’s going to be pretty interesting to see how the audience reacts to that.

What do you think it would take for Roman to not just understand why Jane did what she did, but to actually forgive her for doing it? Do you think he could ever get to that place?

MITCHELL: I hope so. I have hope for Roman. Then again, I play him, so I have to have hope for him. He’s such a complicated guy. So much has gone on before this, and now this has happened. I don’t know. He’d need to go away to some yoga retreat, and go have a holiday, do some yoga and meditation, and have some counseling. He needs to have some mediated sessions with his sister and talk about feelings. He’d need some pretty extreme therapy, I think.