5 Blockbusters That Should Have Been Split Into Two Movies

0

Hollywood studios get a lot of flack for splitting big-screen book adaptations into multiple parts. But what about the Hollywood blockbusters that really should have been split into more than one film, but were not?

I’m talking about the movies that try to do too much within the confines of one film. Sometimes, they have too much plot. Other times, they have two parallel stories that could have easily sustained their own films. Always, you come out of these cinematic experiences imagining the better movie or movies that existed inside of the movie that was inevitably made. (Or at least I do.)

Need some examples? Here are five Hollywood films that should have been split into two movies…