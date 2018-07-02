Exclusive ‘Blockers’ Line-O-Rama: John Cena Improvs While Butt Chugging

0

We at Collider are happy to debut an exclusive clip from the Blu-ray and DVD release of the comedy Blockers. Directed by Kay Cannon, the film still remains one of the best comedies released in 2018 thus far as it chronicles a trio of parents—played by Leslie Mann, John Cena, and Ike Barinholtz—who discover their children have a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. Instead of letting it go, they do everything in their power to ensure their kids get “blocked” on prom night.

The film was a pleasant surprise, as what could easily have devolved into a one-note raunchy premise is instead a thoughtful story about consent and navigating sexual politics in 2018. It’s also incredibly funny, as evidenced by this Line-O-Rama in which Cena and Mann try out various improvised lines during some of the film’s funniest scenes—including the butt-chugging contest.

Check out the clip in the player below. Blockers is now available on Digital HD and will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on July 3rd.