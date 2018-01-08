‘Blockers’: John Cena & Leslie Mann Try to Break Up Their Kids’ Sex Pact in New Trailer

0

Universal Pictures has released a new Blockers trailer for the upcoming comedy. The film marks the directorial debut of Pitch Perfect screenwriter and 30 Rock alum Kay Cannon and revolves around a trio of parents—played by Leslie Mann, John Cena, and Ike Barinholtz—who discover their children have a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. Instead of letting it go, they do everything in their power to ensure their kids, uh, get “blocked” on prom night.

This new trailer further illuminates the various jokes and scenarios, and this looks like a pretty standard sex comedy with some funny bits throughout. The main selling point is this trio of talented performers in the lead, and Cannon as director. Indeed, traditionally movies like this are helmed by men, so I’m curious to see what a female POV brings to a sex comedy like this.

Check out the new Blockers trailer below. The film was written by Brian Kehoe & Jim Kehoe, Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg, and Eben Rossell. The cast also includes Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Indira Viswanathan, and Gideon Adlan. Blockers opens in theaters on April 6th.