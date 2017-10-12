‘Blockers’ NSFW Trailer Has John Cena Chugging Beer Through His Butt

0

Universal has released the Blockers red-band trailer. The upcoming comedy stars Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, and John Cena as a trio of parents who spend prom night trying to stop their teenage kids from having sex. While the premise sounds kind of corny and I’m still left to wonder why these parents don’t simply tell their kids about having safe sex, I can’t deny that Mann, Barinholtz, and Cena make a pretty hilarious combo.

While the majority of this red-band trailer is devoted to the parents trying to decode emojis, the stuff out side of that got some laughs from me. I’ve also been eager to see Cena straight up lead a comedy after his scene-stealing performance in Trainwreck from a couple years ago. Pairing him up with gifted comics like Mann and Barinholtz is pretty inspired, and I really hope this comedy comes together.

Check out the Blockers red-band trailer below. The film opens April 6, 2018 and also stars Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Indira Viswanathan, and Gideon Adlan.

Here’s the official synopsis for Blockers: