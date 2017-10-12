‘Blockers’ NSFW Trailer Has John Cena Chugging Beer Through His Butt

Universal has released the Blockers red-band trailer. The upcoming comedy stars Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, and John Cena as a trio of parents who spend prom night trying to stop their teenage kids from having sex. While the premise sounds kind of corny and I’m still left to wonder why these parents don’t simply tell their kids about having safe sex, I can’t deny that Mann, Barinholtz, and Cena make a pretty hilarious combo.
While the majority of this red-band trailer is devoted to the parents trying to decode emojis, the stuff out side of that got some laughs from me. I’ve also been eager to see Cena straight up lead a comedy after his scene-stealing performance in Trainwreck from a couple years ago. Pairing him up with gifted comics like Mann and Barinholtz is pretty inspired, and I really hope this comedy comes together.
Check out the Blockers red-band trailer below. The film opens April 6, 2018 and also stars Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Indira Viswanathan, and Gideon Adlan.
Here’s the official synopsis for Blockers:
When three parents stumble upon their daughters’ pact to lose their virginity at prom, they launch a covert one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal. Leslie Mann (The Other Woman, This Is 40), Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors, Suicide Squad) and John Cena (Trainwreck, Sisters) star in Blockers, the directorial debut of Kay Cannon (writer of the Pitch Perfect series).
The comedy is produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, under their Point Grey Pictures banner (Neighbors, This Is the End), alongside Jon Hurwitz & Hayden Schlossberg (Harold & Kumar series) and DMG Entertainment’s Chris Fenton (47 Ronin).
Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane and Joseph Drake (Don’t Breathe, Juno) executive produce with Chris Cowles (Collide) of DMG and Josh Fagen, Dave Stassen and Jonathan McCoy. The film is written by brothers Brian & Jim Kehoe, Hurwitz & Schlossberg and Eben Russell.