Exclusive: New ‘Blood Fest’ Trailer Teases Rooster Teeth’s Meta Horror Comedy

Rooster Teeth is getting into the live-action horror game with their latest feature film, Blood Fest. Set at a festival where diehard horror fans celebrate the most iconic horror films of all time, the film follows a trio of teens who find themselves in a real-life nightmare when they realize the event is a bit more immersive than they planned for. Equipped with their knowledge of horror movie cliches, the teens have to battle their way out against murderers and monsters of all variety.

Following a screening at RTX Austin the first weekend in August, Blood Fest will terrify cinema audiences with a special one-night Fathom event in more than 600 movie theaters across the U.S. on Tuesday, August 14. Tickets will be available starting Friday, June 29 at www.FathomEvents.com or participating box offices. Longtime distribution partner Cinedigm will then release the film in theaters and on digital, cable and satellite platforms on August 31st. The film will also be made available on Blu-ray+DVD combo pack from Cinedigm starting October 2nd.

Written and directed by Owen Egerton, Blood Fest stars Robbie Kay,Seychelle Gabriel, Jacob Batalon, and Rooster Teeth’s Barbara Dunkelman, with Tate Donovan and featuring a cameo by Zachary Levi. Check out our exclusive trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Blood Fest: