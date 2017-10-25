The 2017 BloodList Unveil The Best Unproduced Horror Screenplays of the Year

The 2017BloodList is here in full! Founded by genre producer/manager Kailey Marsh, the annual list culls the best unproduced dark genre feature and TV screenplays in horror, sci-fi, thriller, and horror-comedy. This year, 67 film and televisions executives voted on the picks, which include feature and TV pilot scripts “filled with mayhem, cults, witches, monsters and thrills.” Screenplays previously featured on the BloodList include Arrival, The Autopsy of Jane Doe, The Shallows, and the new Netflix horror comedy The Babysitter. Genre notoriously gets the short shrift in most traditional competitions, be it writing contests or prestige awards, so it’s awesome to see an organization spotlight those works, front and center.

The list also includes the ten picks for Fresh Blood Selects, which shines a spotlight on unrepresented talent. Per the announcement, “There were 497 submissions this year to the free submission system, The Fresh Blood Initiative.” The scripts are available to view on the official BloodList website. Check out the full list of 2017 BloodList winners below.

Project Name: MEAT

Writer: Logan Martin

Genre: Horror

Logline: A misanthropic man notices bizarre changes in himself, his wife, and the animals inhabiting the territory around their homestead as they attempt to survive self-imposed isolation.

Management: Jake Wagner & Scott Stoops (Good Fear) Agency: Charlie Ferraro, Jordan Lonner (UTA) Status: Available.

Project Name: NIGHTLIGHT

Writers: Tyler MacIntyre & Chris Hill

Genre : Horror, Thriller

Logline: A monster-obsessed kid witnesses a murder in his neighborhood and must defend his house when it comes under siege by the killers. Management: Allard Cantor & Jarrod Murray (Epicenter)

Agent: Jordan Berg (CAA)

Status: Sold to Sony. Bob Shaye & Vince Gatewood (Unique Features) producing.

Project Name: THE LODGE

Writers: Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala

Genre : Horror, Thriller

Logline: A supernatural evil haunts a woman and her stepchildren in a cabin on Christmas.

Agency: Sarah Self, Roger Green & Warren Zavala (WME)

Status: Hammer Films producing. FilmNation financing.

Project Name: TILL DEATH

Writer: Jason Carvey

Genre : Horror, Thriller

Logline: A trophy wife’s psychotic and controlling husband kidnaps her to a romantic remote getaway location and kills himself while she’s handcuffed to him. She’s left to fight for her life, facing two dangerous men he’s sent to kill her.

Agency: Chris Smith (Paradigm) Status: Available.

Project Name: CURFEW

Writer: Dick Grunert

Genre : Horror

Logline: A rebellious teenage girl is sent to stay with her strict grandmother in the sleepy town of Cedar Falls, a place with many strange traditions, including a curfew banning anyone from going out at night. When she ventures out after dark she discovers the truth behind the town’s mysterious history.

Management: Antonio D’Intino & Jeremy Platt (Plattform)

Status: Available. Christian Armogida (Nightshade Entertainment) is producing.

Project Name: BLACK TIDE BEACH (Pilot)

Writer: Brent Hyman

Genre : Horror, Thriller

Logline: Investigative photographer, Dean, works to make quick money by shooting dead bodies before the police arrive on scene. When an old Hollywood Starlet employs his help looking for her wife, his life becomes entangled with the murderous and psychedelic side of the Los Angeles area.

Agency: Melissa Solomon, Chris Noriega, Chase Northington, Parker Davis and Adam Weinstein (Verve)

Status: Pilot set up with ITV.

Project Name: THE RED PILL

Writers: Joe Russo & Chris LaMont

Genre : Horror, Sci-Fi

Logline: After a bacterial virus sweeps the globe, a government-mandated pill becomes an essential part of everyday life, you take it or you die. When everyman David MacReady begins showing symptoms of the infection, he takes his family on the run from the C.D.C.; only David isn’t getting sicker, he’s getting stronger. Management: Russell Hollander (Hollander Entertainment)

Agency: Greg Pedicin (Gersh)

Status: Available.

Project Name: HIS HOUSE

Writer: Remi Weekes

Genre : Horror

Logline: Two African refugees who are relocated to London find a host of horrors in their new home.

Management: Stuart Manashil (Novo)

Status: Available.

Project Name: THE HARROWING

Writers: Matthew Leslie & Stephen J. Smith

Genre : Horror

Logline: When a pregnant social worker is called upon to investigate a murder involving a teenage mother, she uncovers an insidious plot with possible ties to the occult that has her questioning her sanity and the very nature of her unborn child.

Management: Jeff Portnoy (Bellevue)

Agency: Jordan Berg (CAA)

Status: Cinelou Films producing.

Project Name: RUIN

Writers: Matthew K. Firpo & Ryan Firpo

Genre: Thriller

Logline: After World War II ends, a former Nazi captain hunts down and kill his team of SS officers in Germany.

Management: Harry Lengsfield (LBI)

Agency: Rob Carlson, Geoff Morley, Peter Dodd (UTA)

Status: MadRiver Pictures is producing. Justin Kurzel directing. Gal Gadot attached to star.

Project Name: THE OTHER LAMB

Writer: Catherine McMullen

Genre : Psychological Thriller

Logline: This is a young female coming of age story set within an alternative religion – in the vein of THE WITCH and MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE.

Management: Krista Carpenter & Chris Deckard (Fictional Entity) Agency: Candice Thom & Dayne Kelly ( RGM)

Status: David Lancaster & Stephanie Wilcox (Rumble Films) producing.

Project Name: THE SWALLOW

Writers: Kevin Kolsch & Dennis Widmyer

Genre: Horror

Logline: Climb the trees… swim the lake… scale the fence… but whatever you do… Don’t. Touch. The. Ground.

Management: Adam Goldworm (Aperture)

Agency: Rich Cook, Mike Fera (WME)

Status: Available.

Project Name: HEARTBEAT (Pilot)

Writer: Tim Macy

Genre : Horror

Logline: A controversial high tech company pays the dying to keep their spirits alive in their homes after they pass so they can market these ‘haunted houses’ to high-paying visitors (think haunted Airbnb). Heathcliff Gill is a recruiter for the company who begins to realize the immortality he’s selling isn’t as blissful as he thought.

Management: Jeff Thal (Ensemble Ent.) Status : Available.