Exclusive ‘Blood Machines’ Trailer Reveals Shudder’s Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Film

Ready to take a hallucinogenic journey through space? We’re happy to have the exclusive trailer debut for Blood Machines, the new mind-bending sci-fi movie that’s heading to the L’Etrange Festival in Paris this weekend and Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas next week before dropping on Shudder.

Created by Seth Ickerman and Carpenter Brut, who spent a decade creating their imagery, Blood Machines is a crowd-funded English language French production follows two space hunters who witness a mystical phenomenon when they see the ghost of a young woman crawl out of a machine they destroyed.

The film stars Anders Heinrichsen as Vascan, Elisa Lasowski as Corey, Christian Erickson as Lago and Natasha Cashman as Bald. The project raised $350,000 for production through two Kickstarter campaigns, and after a year and half of production — involving more than 500 visual effects shots, which is to say a whole heck of a lot on that kind of budget — the film is ready to make its festival debut.

AMC Networks’ horror streaming service Shudder will release the film in English-speaking and German-speaking territories, with the release date TBA. Following its premiere at L’Etrange and North American debut at Fantastic Fest, Blood Machines is set to travel to MotelX in Lisbon, Strasbourg Fantastic Fest, and Lund Fantastic Fest with almost 30 international festivals confirmed for its festival tour. With films like Revenge, Mayhem and Cold Hell, Shudder has been wracking up an impressive catalogue, so I’m always excited to see the next on their lineup of originals and exclusives. And this one looks pretty cool.

Check it out in the trailer and poster debut below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Blood Machines: