Bo Burnham & Elsie Fisher on ‘Eighth Grade’ and Avoiding Teen Tropes

0

-

I love talking movies period, but this latest interview was quite the treat because Bo Burnham‘s feature directorial debut Eighth Grade is one of my favorite films of 2018. It stars Elsie Fisher as Kayla, an eighth grade student who’s trying to find her place in the school social scene right before making the move from middle to high school. It’s a breakthrough performance in a film that hits all the right notes when it comes to recreating the eighth grade experience with such honesty and respect that you deeply feel Kayla’s struggle while also feeling encouraged to reconnect with your own middle school days.

Eighth Grade kicked off its theatrical rollout back in mid-July, continued to pick up steam and just recently held some free screenings where the MPAA’s R rating would not be enforced so that actual eighth grade students could check out the movie. Collider was lucky enough to get Burnham and Fisher in studio to talk about these unrated screenings, delivering an authentic look at the eighth grade experience, share some surprising reactions to the movie, and so much more. You can check out the full interview at the top of this article and a breakdown of our discussion below. And in case you missed it, click here to watch Burnham and Fisher give the Collider Video crew some advice on how to deal with their in-office issues.

Bo Burnham and Elsie Fisher: