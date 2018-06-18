Exclusive ‘Boarding School’ Trailer Teases a Bloody Bad Education

0

Today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive trailer for the upcoming horror-thriller Boarding School. The film hails from Max and Remember the Titans filmmaker Boaz Yakin and follows a “troubled” 12-year-old boy, Jacob Felsen, who is sent away to a boarding school where he finds every kid’s worst nightmare: a lonely deserted mansion filled with other misfits and two menacing teacher who are clearly hiding a few secrets.

There’s a cheeky quality and confident stylistic flourish about this trailer that instantly has my attention. This is a slick movie with high production value — of course, that’s never a guarantee of quality, but in a genre that often skews micro-budget, it’s always nice to see some stylistic heavy lifting on the front end of things. It’s hard to get a read on exactly what the plot entails beyond the basics, but our young lead appears to be thrown into the school for cross-dressing, and from there, we’ve got stabbings, golf-club beatings, and fires, oh my! Any Hitchcock fan could tell you psycho-sexual strife is alway rich ground for a horror film, and when Boarding School was first announced Yakin described it as a “gender-bending passion”, so I’m very here to see what he does with the set up.

Written and directed by Yakin, Boarding School stars Will Patton, Samantha Mathis, Luke Prael, Sterling Jerins, Nadia Alexander, Tammy Blanchard, Lucy Walters. The film arrives in theaters, on VOD, and Digital HD on August 31. Watch our exclusive trailer debut below.



Here’s the official synopsis for Boarding School: