Bob Odenkirk Set to Go Nuts on a Few Home Invaders in ‘Nobody’ from ‘John Wick’ Creator

The “Untitled Universal Event Film” dated for August 14, 2020 has been revealed and it sounds like a doozy. Titled Nobody, the film stars Emmy-winner Bob Odenkirk as an unassuming suburbanite who goes full John Wick on a pair of home invaders. Helping that comparison along is the fact Derek Kolstad, co-writer on all three Wick films, penned the screenplay for Nobody. Ilya Naishuller, the filmmaker behind bonkers first-person shoot-em-up Hardcore Henry, will handle directing duties. Kelly McCormick and David Leitch are producing for their 87North banner.

Here’s the official synopsis for Nobody, via Universal:

Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk, AMC’S Better Call Saul) is the guy you don’t notice. A suburban dad, overlooked husband, nothing neighbor. A nobody. – When two thieves break into his home one night, the incident ignites Hutch’s unknown long-simmering rage, propelling him on a brutal path that will uncover dark secrets he fought to leave behind.

So: Bob Odenkirk goes nuts and kills the shit out of a bunch of people in a Hardcore Henry/John Wick mash-up produced by the people behind Atomic Blonde and Hobbs & Shaw? Yeah, I’m gonna’ go right ahead and sign up now. A couple of decades ago a dark action-thriller starring sketch comedian Bob Odenkirk would’ve sounded insane, but the actor has proven time and again how adept he is at handling heavy material thanks to Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. This weekend, Odenkirk is up for an Outstanding Lead Actor Emmy for the latter drama, his fourth nomination for the role of Saul Goodman.