Boba Fett Movie: James Mangold to Write and Direct Standalone Star Wars Film

Logan director James Mangold is headed to a galaxy far, far away. Per THR, Mangold will write and direct Lucasfilm’s standalone Boba Fett movie, centered on the fan-favorite bounty hunter character. Story details are still being kept tightly under wraps.

Rumors of a Boba Fett movie has been making the rounds for years — word is, Josh Trank’s standalone movie was meant to be the Fett standalone, which would follow Rogue One as the next Star Wars Story, but after he was fired from the project, Solo leapfrogged ahead on the schedule. Most recently, it was rumored that X-Men writer-producer and Dark Phoenix director Simon Kinberg was working on the Fett movie.

A member of the early so-called Lucasfilm braintrust, Kinberg has been attached to the Fett movie for some time, but back in December, new rumors ignited that Kinberg was again involved with the project. Per THR’s report, It’s unknown if Mangold’s version is the same project, but the Kinberg and Mangold have a strong working relationship from their time working together in the X-Men universe.

Mangold is coming off the success of Logan, which triumphed with critics and audiences alike, and went on to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay — an all-too-rare feat for a superhero film. He’s also currently developing a Ford vs. Ferrari movie for Fox.

Boba Fett’s rampant popularity is one of the great mysteries of the Star Wars fandom. Despite having no lines, limited screen time, and a prompt death, Feat has become one of the most enduring fan-favorite characters from the original trilogy. He entered the film canon in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back and escorted Han Solo to Jabba the Hut in Return of the Jedi. The character was portrayed by Jeremy Bulloch in the original films. Despite his ultimately inconsequential role, the character’s iconic armor has endured as a popular inspiration for Star Wars merch, and he went on to feature in a number of the extended universe materials, becoming a popular character in books, comics and animated series.

