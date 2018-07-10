Exclusive: ‘Ant-Man’s’ Bobby Cannavale Joins Melissa McCarthy in ‘Super Intelligence’

0

Just as his new movie Ant-Man and the Wasp was crowned the #1 movie in America, Bobby Cannavale is finalizing a deal to play Melissa McCarthy‘s love interest in New Line’s action-comedy Super Intelligence, Collider has exclusively learned.

McCarthy’s husband and longtime collaborator Ben Falcone is directing from a script by Steve Mallory (The Boss). McCarthy and Falcone are also producing via their company On the Day. Production starts later this month, and Warner Bros. will release the film next year on Christmas Day.

McCarthy will play a former corporate executive whose earnest yet unfulfilled life is turned upside down when she’s selected for observation by the world’s first super-intelligence — an artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world. Late night host James Corden will provide the voice of the artificial intelligence.

Cannavale will play Carol’s former boyfriend who re-enters her life after an extended absence. He and McCarthy previously shared the screen in the hit 2015 comedy Spy.

Falcone and McCarthy are coming off of the New Line comedy Life of the Party, and Super Intelligence will arrive three months after the studio releases their next collaboration, the crime drama The Kitchen, which pairs the actress with Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss.

Cannavale is coming off a monster 2017, and there’s no sign of a slowdown coming anytime soon. Just last year he played the villain in the blockbuster Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which opened a few weeks after the acclaimed Tonya Harding drama I, Tonya, in which he played a well-coiffed Hard Copy reporter. He also reprised his role as Vince D’Angelo on NBC’s Will & Grace revival. The future looks bright for Cannavale, who will soon be seen in Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman and Edward Norton‘s Motherless Brooklyn, as well as John Turturro‘s Big Lebowski spinoff Going Places and Blumhouse’s coming-of-age drama Once Upon a Time in Staten Island.

That’s an impressive slate that should compliment Cannavale’s work alongside Julia Roberts in the upcoming Amazon series Homecoming. The two-time Tony Award nominee is represented by WME, Framework Entertainment and Schreck Rose.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opened to $75 million this past weekend, and while Cannavale may not have the biggest role in the comic book sequel, he added laughs as a valued member of the Marvel family.