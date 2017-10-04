‘Bob’s Burgers’ Movie Coming to Theaters in 2020

0

Well here’s some great news for once: a Bob’s Burgers movie is happening! Not only that, but the film is getting a prime theatrical release on July 17, 2020. The animated series first premiered on Fox in 2011, chronicling the misadventures of the Belcher family who run a burger restaurant in a seaside town. It’s a weird, hilarious, and genuinely heartfelt family comedy that has grown a significant fanbase over the years, and indeed 20th Century Fox saw fit to invest in a feature film adaptation.

Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard had this to say about the movie, via Variety:

“We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show,” Bouchard said. “We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever-so-slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s — but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

The show is currently in its eighth season and has not yet gotten a Season 9 renewal, and while it was renewed through Season 8 back in 2015, ratings for Season 7 dipped to series low levels. That said, ratings aren’t the only measure of a show’s success in this day and age, and indeed Bob’s Burgers’ availability on streaming and subsequent syndication have no doubt boosted its profile and profits for Fox. Clearly the studio is happy enough with the numbers to invest in a Bob’s Burgers movie, and I could not be more delighted.

Bob’s Burgers features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Kristen Schaal, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, and John Roberts and airs Sundays on Fox.