Red-Band Trailer for ‘Bodied’ Demands You Pay Your Disrespects

YouTube Originals has released the Bodied red-band trailer. Directed by Joseph Kahn, the film follows a Berkeley grad student (Calum Worthy) who is studying rap battles for his thesis, but ends up becoming a major player in the rap battle game after meeting icon Behn Grym (Jackie Strong).

I caught Bodied over a year ago at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival (where it won the Midnight Madness People’s Choice Award), and thought it was pretty terrific. In my review, I wrote:

Kahn clearly takes some glee in being offensive, but Bodied moves beyond simply trying to get a rise out of the audience by actually trying to engage in topics rather than running for a moral high ground. For Kahn, everything needs to be on the table, especially in the service of art, and while that art doesn’t excuse everything, it at least serves as a starting place for conversation rather than trying to shut it down before it even starts. Ironically, Bodied probably would have been a much safer film if it just stuck to a heightened world of rap battling, but the movie invites controversy because it wants us to have a conversation. We may not like where that conversation goes and it may not be pleasant, but for Bodied, the greater crime would be remaining silent and self-congratulatory for performative wokeness.

I’m so excited that people are finally about to get a chance to see this movie, and if it’s not coming to a theater near you, it’s worth it to shell out for a month of YouTube Originals just to watch it.

Check out the red-band trailer for Bodied below. The film opens in limited release on November 2nd before arriving on YouTube Premium on November 28th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Bodied: