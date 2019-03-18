‘Body at Brighton Rock’ Trailer Reveals a Survivalist Thriller

0

In Body at Brighton Rock, a part-time summer parks employee must face down her fears as she discovers what might be a crime scene in the backwoods, where she’s lost all communication as well as her map. With help on the way but constantly delayed, she must face an increasing amount of trials to survive. Written and directed by Roxanne Benjamin, and produced by Benjamin, Christopher Alender, and David A. Smith, Body at Brighton Rock is an examination of one young girl, Wendy, who learns if she has what it takes to get through this harrowing experience.

The trailer suggests the film will be a kind of survivalist horror, as Wendy must keep herself safe from “active wildlife” (including bears!) as well as a far worse threat: a creepy man hanging around the scene. Is he the murderer? Or does he have other dark intentions? I’m already upset!

The film stars Starring Karina Fontes, Casey Adams, Emily Althaus, Miranda Bailey, Martin Spanjers, and John Getz. Body at Brighton Rock will debut in theaters and On Demand on April 26, 2019; check out the trailer below:

Here is the film's official synopsis: