‘Bodyguard’ Ending Explained: Exploring the Twists and Turns of Netflix’s Thriller

0

Warning: Major spoilers for Bodyguard below.

If you’ve already binged Netflix’s intense, emotional thriller Bodyguard, take a minute to just breathe and collect yourself. It was quite a ride, right? But even though the series answered the main question of who killed Julia Montague (Kelley Hawes) and seemed to give David Budd (Richard Madden) a pretty clean ending — perhaps too clean? — there’s still a lot to unpack and explore regarding both. Was it satisfying? Did it even make sense? And what exactly was up with the kompromat? Below is a breakdown of the ending, as well as some questions still lingering about the series: