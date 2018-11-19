Richard Madden Confirms ‘Bodyguard’ Season 2 Talks Are Happening

0

Those who survived the anxiety-filled first season of Netflix’s Bodyguard, which was also a massive hit for the BBC, have been awaiting news of a follow-up. The series, created by Jed Mercurio, was meant to be a one-off. But after it’s huge success, fans have been clamoring for more — even though the last episode seemed to have wrapped things up for now.

Bodyguard follows a British war veteran, David Budd (Richard Madden), who returns home and is placed in a position to protect the Home Secretary, Julia Monague (Keeley Hawes), someone whose politics he abhors. As David must go up against a well-organized faction looking to target Julia, he also battles his own PTSD and emotional instability at home.

In my review of the miniseries, I praised its tense, action-packed pacing and Madden’s star performance in particular, saying that it laid the groundwork for his name to be in consideration for James Bond. However, in a second piece (where there are spoilers!) I do acknowledge that the series has some problems, and an ending that didn’t quite live up to the thrills of all that came before it. Still, it’s a heck of a ride!

In speaking with Britain’s Daily Mail, Madden said that there is a possibility for a second season, confirming that “I’m having a conversation with [creator Jed Mercurio] in about ten days or something, when I’m back in the country, and we are just going to chat through some ideas.”

Even as Bodyguard was just premiering in the U.S., Mercurio was already in talks himself with the BBC about continuing the series, but wasn’t sure if the highly in-demand Madden would be available. Madden also said that:

“We never intended to make another one and I don’t know, I’m excited to see what he’s got, especially because David [Budd] had quite a busy couple of months. So what do we do with him next? Because he probably needs a break… but him, on the beach with a pina colada, I don’t think people are going to watch that as much. Less anxiety though, I would like less anxiety.”

It’s an appropriately cagey response, something he probably learned from his years on Game of Thrones. But he also seems proud of the series, which could signal a desire to return at some point: “It’s just thrilling that a little show that didn’t have a huge budget and just had a bunch of actors working really hard, it’s really inspiring that that has done well and not for any kind of glory, we just thought we were making a show we want to.”

Bodyguard is currently streaming on Netflix.