‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Blu-ray Will Include Full Live-Aid Performance Not Seen in Theaters

0

20th Century Fox has just announced Bohemian Rhapsody will be arriving on Digital and Movies Anywhere January 22nd and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 12th. In addition, the studio has revealed the extras included on the home video release, and the main feature is the complete “Live Aid” Movie Performance featuring two never-before-seen songs (“Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “We Will Rock You) packed into a 22-minute collective experience recreating the original event. In addition, fans will get a look behind the making of the film including interviews with Queen, the cast and creative team.

As a huge fan of Queen and Freddie Mercury, I’m happy to finally be able to see the full Live-Aid set, but this Blu-ray could have been better. I say this because of how much other material was shot for the movie that isn’t being included on this home video release.

Before the film came out, I got to sit down with the cast (Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Joseph Mazzello, Ben Hardy, Allen Leech) and producer Graham King in London. One of the things I wanted to know about were the Bohemian Rhapsody deleted scenes. While occasionally people involved in a film are guarded about revealing what didn’t make the final cut, the Bohemian Rhapsody cast was pretty open about sharing what was left out.

As you can see them say in the video below, some of the things that were cut out of the film were:

The full Live Aid set.

More of Freddie Mercury when he was clubbing in NYC in the 80s.

How Freddie came up with Crazy Little Thing Called Love in the bathtub.

Longer scenes of Freddie and Mary in their apartment.

How Freddie came up with the Queen emblem for the band.

How John Deacon joined the band.

The band playing ’39 when on tour in Japan.

-

With the film blowing past every box office expectation (it’s made almost $670 million worldwide!), I’d like to think we’re going to get a special edition of the film down the road which will include all the deleted scenes and other behind-the-scenes extras.

I thought Rami Malek and everyone in the film did a tremendous job bringing Freddie Mercury and Queen to life and would love to see a longer cut of the film.

Below is the press release with full details.

Bohemian Rhapsody Arrives on Digital and Movies Anywhere January 22 and 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD February 12

Includes Complete “Live Aid” Movie Performance Not Seen in Theaters

LOS ANGELES, CA – Celebrate the iconic and heart pounding music of Queen and Freddie Mercury with the highest-grossing biopic of all-time when Bohemian Rhapsody comes to Digital and Movies Anywhere January 22 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD February 12. Fans can experience the story behind band and the making of

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” the #1 streamed song of the 20th century and other favorites like “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody to Love,” “We are the Champions” and more, for a music adventure that will make you laugh, sing, dance and cry.

Nominated for two Golden Globe® Awards including Best Motion Picture- Drama and Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama (Rami Malek), and two SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role (Malek), Bohemian Rhapsody has captured the hearts of fans globally.

Bohemian Rhapsody is an enthralling celebration of Queen, their music, and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury (Malek), who defied stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. Following Queen’s meteoric rise, their revolutionary sound and Freddie’s solo career, the film also chronicles the band’s reunion, and one of the greatest performances in rock history.

Bohemian Rhapsody Digital, 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ SPECIAL FEATURES

The Complete Live Aid Movie Performance Not Seen in Theaters (featured in 4K Ultra HD™ HDR on the 4K Ultra HD™ Disc)

Rami Malek: Becoming Freddie

The Look and Sound of Queen

Recreating Live Aid

Bohemian Rhapsody DVD FEATURES

The Complete Live Aid Movie Performance Not Seen in Theaters

Bohemian Rhapsody 4K Ultra HD™ Disc Specification

Street Date: February 12, 2019

Screen Format: Widescreen 2.39:1

Audio: English Dolby Atmos, English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, English Descriptive Audio 5.1, Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1, French DTS 5.1

Subtitles: English SDH††, Spanish, French

Total Run Time: Approximately 135 minutes

U.S. Rating: PG-13

Closed Captioned: No

Bohemian Rhapsody Blu-ray™ Disc Specification

Street Date: February 12, 2019

Screen Format: 1080p High Definition Widescreen 2.39:1

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, English Dolby Digital 2.0, English Descriptive Audio 5.1, Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1, French Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles: English SDH†, Spanish, French

Total Run Time: Approximately 135 minutes

U.S. Rating: PG-13

Closed Captioned: No

Bohemian Rhapsody DVD Disc Specification

Street Date: February 12, 2019

Screen Format: Widescreen 2.39:1

Audio: English Dolby Digital 5.1, English Dolby Digital 2.0, English Descriptive Audio 5.1, Spanish Surround Dolby Digital 2.0, French Surround Dolby Digital 2.0

Subtitles: English SDH†, Spanish, French

Total Run Time: Approximately 135 minutes

U.S. Rating: PG-13

Closed Captioned: Yes

For more on Bohemian Rhapsody: